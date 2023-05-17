One Piece Cosplay Taps Into Robin's Devil Form

One Piece recently gave Nico Robin a powerful new form during the chaos of the Wano Country arc, and one awesome cosplay is paying tribute to Robin's Demonio Fleur transformation in a cool new way! Much like Luffy, the Straw Hat crew went through their own fair shares of struggles as they fought against Kaido's Beasts Pirates forces across the island of Onigashima. Each member of the crew took on a powerful member of the Tobi Roppo, and each of them have walked away from their respective fights much stronger than they were when first crash landing on Wano Country's shores.

Robin was revealed to be a key person of interest that both Big Mom and Kaido's crews had been seeking out because she will be the only one to have clues to get to the final island of Laugh Tale, but she wasn't about to give up without a fight. Pushing herself harder than ever before to access the devil within her, Robin decides to full transform with a new Demonio Fleur attack that instantly leveled the playing field against Black Maria. Now artist @kappy_w on TikTok has brought Robin's devil transformation to life with awesome cosplay, and you can check it out below:

How to Catch Up With One Piece's Anime and Manga

If you wanted to read ahead in the manga to see what's been happening to Robin since her fight in the Wano Country arc, One Piece's manga is now currently available to read with Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump library. You can even find the three most recent chapters completely for free. The One Piece anime is now working its way through the climax of the Wano Country Arc too so it's not too far behind.

If you wanted to check out the One Piece anime, you can now stream it with Crunchyroll together with many of the specials and other extras released over the years. They tease the One Piece anime as such, "Monkey. D. Luffy refuses to let anyone or anything stand in the way of his quest to become the king of all pirates. With a course charted for the treacherous waters of the Grand Line and beyond, this is one captain who'll never give up until he's claimed the greatest treasure on Earth: the Legendary One Piece!"

What did you think seeing Robin's demonic form in action? Let us know all of your thoughts on it and everything One Piece in the comments!