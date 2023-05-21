Netflix's One Piece Gives Close Up Look at Luffy's Hat

One Piece has been steadily hard at work on its new live-action series adaptation coming to Netflix in the near future, and Netflix's new One Piece series has shared a much closer look at Monkey D. Luffy's hat and his take on the Straw Hat crew's Jolly Roger during a special exhibition! One Piece's new Netflix series was originally announced to be in the works several years ago, but it's still quite a ways off from its official premiere. That also means that unfortunately we have not seen much of the new One Piece live-action series in action.

Netflix's One Piece has yet to set a concrete release date beyond its previously scheduled 2023 release around the world, but fans overseas got to see an up close and personal look at Luffy's iconic hat as part of a special exhibition running for the next week or so in Japan. This pop-up event for Netflix's One Piece shared the closer look at the live-action series props with a couple of photos that you can check out below courtesy of the One Piece franchise's official Twitter account:

What to Know for Netflix's One Piece Live-Action Series

Netflix's new live-action One Piece show will be hitting the streaming service some time in 2023, but won't fully launch until original One Piece series creator Eiichiro Oda is "satisfied" with what he's seen from it. Confirmed to run for eight episodes taking on the East Blue saga from the long running series, Netflix's One Piece features Matt Owens and Steven Maeda serving as the main showrunners with Eiichiro Oda heavily involved in the final project. The main cast of Straw Hats includes the likes of Iñaki Godoy as Monkey D. Luffy, Mackenyu as Roronoa Zoro, Jacob Romero Gibson as Usopp, and Taz Skylar as Sanji.

Speaking to Eiichiro Oda's satisfaction, the creator stated the following about the upcoming One Piece series in an update with fans noting that the series won't be released until he's satisfied, "The entire cast and crew, spanning various countries, are brimming with love for One Piece! They're burning with passion, and I've reminded everyone involved that this should be run. We're in the final process right now of finishing all 8 episodes! We'll be setting sail very soon!"

