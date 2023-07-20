One Piece Cosplay Inspires With Kozuki Oden

One Piece's anime is now at the climax of the Wano Country arc with the latest episodes airing around the world, and one awesome cosplay is helping inspire with the major character who helped kicked things off, Kozuki Oden! The Wano Country Arc has been one of the longest in the history of Eiichiro Oda's long running manga and anime franchise thus far as it not only contained multiple acts featuring many different characters, but it also took some time to fill in a major gap in the past through the eyes of the legendary samurai who once inspired the Akazaya Nine, Oden.

Kozuki Oden was not only the son to the former shogun of Wano, but he ended up being an important part of both Whitebeard and Gol D. Roger's crews in the past. He was strong in his own right as well (even giving the powerful Kaido a run for his money before being cheated out of a proper fight), and his legendary death quite literally inspired the current revolution that Luffy and the Straw Hats are helping to spearhead. Now this famous samurai has come to life once more thanks to some inspiringly powerful cosplay from artist @kappy_w on Instagram! Check it out below:

How to Catch Up With the One Piece Anime

One Piece is now working its way through the climax of the Wano Country arc as Luffy continues to fight Kaido on the roof of the Skull Dome, so it's only a matter of time before it all comes to an end. If you wanted to catch up with the One Piece anime in time for Wano's grand finale coming later this Summer, you can currently find all 1000 plus episodes of the Japanese language with English subtitled iteration of One Piece streaming with Crunchyroll.

All of the current episodes of the One Piece English dub are now streaming there too! As for what to expect from the series as a whole Crunchyroll teases the One Piece anime as such, "Monkey D. Luffy refuses to let anyone or anything stand in the way of his quest to become the king of all pirates. With a course charted for the treacherous waters of the Grand Line and beyond, this is one captain who'll never give up until he's claimed the greatest treasure on Earth: the Legendary One Piece!"

