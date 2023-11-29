Netflix's One Piece: Little Zoro Meets Mackenyu in Viral Video

One Piece's live-action series took over the world when it released earlier this Summer on Netflix, and now its star behind Roronoa Zoro, Mackenyu, is going viral over a meeting with a little Zoro cosplayer during a fan event! One Piece's live-action series was one of the most successful manga to live-action adaptations in recent memory, and a large part of this was the fact that each of the Straw Hats seemed to be perfectly cast. This, of course, includes Mackenyu who brought Zoro to life in the new series with plenty of standout moments throughout.

Each of the members of One Piece's cast has finally been able to celebrate their debuts in the new series following the SAG-AFTRA strike, and that includes Mackenyu who recently attended a fan event in Manila. It's here that he came face to face with the cutest Zoro cosplayer possible, and the TikTok from wheninmanila has gone viral with fans as fans loved seeing how Mackenyu reacted to meeting such a tiny fan of the series. Check out the viral video below.

How to Watch One Piece Before Season 2

One Piece was such a hit with Netflix that Season 2 has been announced as is now in production. There has yet to be any word on a release date or window at the time of this writing, nor has there been any word on which arcs from Eiichiro Oda's original manga series will see adapted in the new episodes. But series creator Oda himself teased that Chopper will be coming, and that's sparked plenty of questions as to how that will be pulled off. You can find the first season's eight episodes now streaming with Netflix if you wanted to catch up before the second season premieres.

Netflix teases One Piece's first season as such, "Based on Japan's highest-selling manga series in history by Eiichiro Oda, ONE PIECE is a legendary high-seas adventure unlike any other. Monkey D. Luffy is a young adventurer who has longed for a life of freedom since he can remember. Luffy sets off from his small village on a perilous journey to find the legendary fabled treasure, ONE PIECE, to become King of the Pirates! But in order to find the ultimate prize, Luffy will need to assemble the crew he's always wanted before finding a ship to sail, searching every inch of the vast blue seas, outpacing the Marines, and outwitting dangerous rivals at every turn."

