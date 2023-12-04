Netflix's One Piece Star Mackenyu Recounts His Most Challenging Scene

Earlier this year, the world was introduced to the power of Netflix's One Piece. Despite a host of worries from fans, the live-action adaptation managed to prove anime's curse on Hollywood wrong. The successful original has shattered records at Netflix, and much of its success is due to the show's top-notch cast. And in a recent interview, the actor behind Roronoa Zoro admitted his biggest acting challenge on set came along with Mihawk.

Appeared at German Film and Comic Con, Mackenyu opened up about his latest work with Netflix. It was there the actor recounted his most challenge work as Zoro, and Mackenyu said any scene he did with Mihawks made him extra self-aware.

"[The most challenging moment] was with Mihawk. It's a heavy scene for Zoro and it is a very iconic scene in One Piece. I did not want to mess it up," Mackenyu admitted. Carrying on, the actor also said he struggled to stay awake in certain scenes thanks to Zoro's love of napping.

"It was very hard to keep awake when I am lying on the bed unconscious. I was so sleepy. I think I did kind of fall asleep."

Of course, Mackenyua's work as Zoro managed to impress fans across the globe. Upon its launch in August, Netflix's One Piece beat out shows like Wednesday with its opening numbers. The show went on to spend well over a month in the site's top ten most-watched series, so it goes without saying One Piece went the distance. Now, One Piece season two has been ordered by Netflix, and we're sure Mackenyu will face some more intense scenes when the show returns.

If you have not check out Netflix's One Piece, the series is streaming right now. So for more info on Eiichiro Oda's hit tale, you can read its official synopsis here: "As a child, Monkey D. Luffy was inspired to become a pirate by listening to the tales of the buccaneer "Red-Haired" Shanks. But Luffy's life changed when he accidentally ate the Gum-Gum Devil Fruit and gained the power to stretch like rubber...at the cost of never being able to swim again! Years later, still vowing to become the king of the pirates, Luffy sets out on his adventure...one guy alone in a rowboat, in search of the legendary "One Piece," said to be the greatest treasure in the world..."

