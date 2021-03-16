One Piece Reveals How Kaido's Devil Fruit Gift Was Replicated

✖

One Piece's manga is continuing to follow the War for Wano Arc, while the anime decides to journey into the past life of Wano's most famous citizen in Kozuki Oden, and in the latest chapter, we are shown how Kaido's devil fruit, Uo Uo No Mi, was replicated. The Fish-Fish Fruit grants the captain of the Beast Pirates the amazing power to transform into an invincible dragon who has been almost impossible to take down, with both Luffy and Zoro making their latest attempt at taking down Kaido as they rally alongside members of the Worst Generation.

Warning. If you have yet to read the latest chapter of One Piece, Chapter 1007, you might want to steer clear of the rest of this article as we'll be diving into some serious spoiler territory for the Wano Arc.

With the War For Wano raging on between the resistance fighters of the isolated nation, we get a brief conversation that reveals that Vegapunk, the current top scientist for the military, was able to use Kaido's unique bloodline to replicate the Devil Fruit that gave him his power to transform into a dragon. It seems however that the process wasn't a success, at least according to Kaido, as the captain of the Beast Pirates hid the fruit away on Punk Hazard, which was destroyed in a previous arc of One Piece.

(Photo: Shueisha)

Though Kaido seems to be indestructible in his dragon form, in the latest battle for Wano, both Luffy and Zoro were able to deliver blows that staggered him, with Monkey's fist giving him quite the headache and Roronoa's new skills managing to actually cut the Beast Pirate. Luckily for Kaido, he's joined by Big Mom, as the pair had united in an effort to take over the world for themselves and do what so many pirates were unable to in finding the location of the One Piece.

The clone of the Fish-Fish Fruit has yet to play a significant role, but we definitely think that based on this latest reference to it, the deus ex machina of the Shonen franchise will make something of an appearance as the Wano Arc continues to rage throughout the pages of One Piece.

