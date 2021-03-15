One Piece Reveals the Origins of Momo's Devil Fruit

✖

One Piece is pushing forward with its take on Wano, and the arc is slowly reaching its fever pitch. At last, the climax is in sight at Onigaishima, but there is still a lot to do before Kaido and Big Mom are defeated. Asides from the Straw Hats, it seems Momo has yet to experience a reckoning during this arc, but that might change soon now that fans know the exact origins of his Devil Fruit gift.

Thanks to chapter 1007, One Piece fans have been given a good bit of information about Momo's powers. If you did not remember, the Oden heir has shown off his abilities before by turning into a small serpent dragon. Momo's ability to turn into the beast seems out of his control, and the hero only learned how to maneuver as a dragon recently. But thanks to a special update, fans have learned why the Devil Fruit is so unstable.

(Photo: Toei Animation)

As it turns out, Momo's Devil Fruit was wholly artificial, and it was created from the most unlikely source. The fake fruit was made by Vegapunk from Kaido's own genetic material. His means Momo wields the same fruit that turns Kaido into a serpent dragon, but there is a big catch.

While the artificial fruit did work for the most part, it was not perfect. The fruit is described as a failure, and Kaido's crew believes the item was destroyed when Punk Hazard was raided. They have no idea that Momo is the person who inherited the power, so things are going to get interesting real fast.

What do you think of this One Piece reveal? Did you expect Momo's power to come from Kaido of all people? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.