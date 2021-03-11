One Piece Promo Teases Oden's Newest Arrival

✖

One Piece is working its way through the Wano Country arc, and that means anime fans are eating real well. The show has been on a hot streak this year as 2021 has been going above and beyond with the show's animation. Now, the series is working on an aside to tell Kozuki Oden's backstory, and a new promo is teasing his latest arrival.

Not long ago, fans were given a new gift from the anime, and One Piece chose to hype episode 966 along the way. A promo was put out for the big episode, and it promises to show how Oden is fitting in with Gold Roger's crew. And as you can see below, Oden and his wife welcome their second child while traveling with the crew.

One Piece Episode 966 Preview Image pic.twitter.com/cmFh69T0gt — ⚡️ Soulstorm ⚡️ (@SoulstormOP) March 9, 2021

The new One Piece promo shows Roger holding Hiyori in his arms as the baby girl giggles with glee. In the back, fans can see Oden looking proudly on while his wife sits in recovery. Of course, Momo is happy to have a sister to watch over, and the rest of Roger's crew is congratulating the parents while Roger coos over Hiyori.

Clearly, Roger is just as much of a family man as Whitebeard, and fans are loving this attention for Hiyori. The girl hasn't had the best of lives given Kaido's hit on her dad, so it is nice she got lots of love as a baby.

Of course, some fans were quick to comment on how nice it is to see Roger act like such a dad. After all, the man was unable to be there for his own son. Roger was long gone by the time Ace was born, so the Pirate King didn't get this sort of moment with his own son. But in this flashback, One Piece fans will be able to imagine what might have happened if Roger and Ace could have been together.

