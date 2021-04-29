One Piece Sets Up Killer's Next Big Fight

✖

When it comes to One Piece, things are getting intense with the Wano Country arc in the manga. If you did not know, Kaido and Luffy are fighting one-on-one right now while Big Mom deals with her own fight down below. In fact, most of the Worst Generation is tied up in a fight, and it seems Killer just got matched with his own foe.

The whole thing went down this week when One Piece put out chapter 1011. The update checked in on Big Mom after she was separated from Kaido on the battlefield. She has since moved on to new pastures, and this switch gave Killer the chance to find a new opponent.

And who might that be? Well, it is none other than Hawkins. The villain showed up before Killer and Kid following their explosive bout with Big Mom. Now, Hawkins is facing Killer in single combat, and their bad blood is about to be put on full display.

"Go to hell," Killer tells Hawkins as the battle gets underway. "I don't need aa single ounce of your luck!"

Clearly, Hawkins has a bunch of rage pent up for this fight, but it doesn't match the grudge Killer is holding. After all, the pirate hasn't gotten over how Hawkins betrayed them back in the Dressrosa arc. Hawkins chose to join Kaido after Apoo sold them down the river. As you can imagine, Killer wants all sorts of revenge for the slight, and he might finally get it.

As for Hawkins, the baddie is feeling confident in his chances of defeating Killer. He expects to have 92% chance of defeating his former ally, but that is not a sure fire promise. Now, the only thing left to do is wait and see how this fight goes down so strap in! These are two of the most powerful pirates on Onigaishima, so there is no telling what kind of collateral damage they will rack up.

