One Piece Unveils Tama's Plan to Crush the Beasts Pirates

When it comes to One Piece, the manga is enjoying a high point like never before. The Wano Island saga has been a ride since day one, and its current arc marks one of the story's best to date. Thanks to a brand-new chapter, fans have learned more about how the Beasts Pirates will be decimated by Tama of all people.

And yes, you did read that right. Tama might be a young girl, but she has never been someone to underestimate. Since day one, Tama has been a feisty ally to Luffy, and her arrival to Onigaishima took some by surprise. She made sure to attend the raid for one big reason, and it will pay out soon enough.

(Photo: Toei Animation)

The reason was given in One Piece chapter 1011 as fans were told all about Tama's plan. It turns out most fans were right in their speculation as Tama intends to turn many of the Beasts Pirates into allies using her Devil Fruit gift.

"If we can just reach the stage in the open area, I can give a command to all of the enemy fighters that Horselina helped feed millet dumplings too! If they all join our side, then my job here is done! As long as I can help out, I don't care what happens to me!! We just gotta get to the stage," she said in the manga's latest chapter.

Of course, this plan was expected by most One Piece fans, and the confirmation is good to have. After all, Tama has worn herself ragged making dango from her cheeks. The treats have been given out by a turned Beasts Pirates, so tons of Kaido's men who have eaten SMILE fruits are about to swap teams. And thanks to Queen, some non-SMILE pirates are ready to jump ship to a different crew.

With a plan in mind, Tama seems set to turn much of Kaido's crew, but she has to give her command first. The girl was stopped on her way to the stage this week, but Big Mom has shown up to help the young girl out. So if all goes well, Tama will be able to see her plan through before the summer gets into swing!

What do you think of Tama's plans to take down these pirates? Did you see this strategy coming, or did One Piece take you by surprise?