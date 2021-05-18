One Piece Shocks Fans with Big Mom's Betrayal
One Piece's War For Wano has given us a battle that involves nearly every swashbuckler on the Grand Line fighting amongst themselves for the future of the isolated nation plagued by Kaido and his Beast Pirates, but readers of the manga are perhaps most surprises at the moment with regards to Big Mom's giant betrayal. With the ruler of Cake Island finding herself discovering the levels of depravity that the Beast Pirates are capable of, with it being revealed that they were responsible for the destruction of Okobore Town, Big Mom isn't afraid to get revenge by any means necessary.
Warning. This article will dive into serious spoiler territory for One Piece Chapter 1013, so be forewarned.
With Big Mom deciding to score revenge against Ulti by blasting a hole clean through her, it's clear that Ulin only has her own back in mind when it comes to this gigantic battle taking place within the borders of Wano Country. Though she might have turned on Kaido, the Straw Hat Pirates remain her enemies as well, with the Shonen series setting up a major battle between the Yonkou and Kid.
What did you think of Big Mom's big betrayal when it comes to Kaido and his Beast Pirates? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Grand Line.
The Battle Will Indeed Continue
prevnext
ONE PIECE CHAPTER 1013 SPOILERS
big mom indirectly saved nami aha and WHY TF IS MY HUSBAND SO BEATEN ODA PLS PLS PLSSSSSSS CONTINUE THIS BLOOD-CURLING BATTLE pic.twitter.com/dDUimFK3HM— ❦onya (@sonyaamaa) May 17, 2021
Big Mom Busting Out Kaiju Moves?
prevnext
THE "MASER CANNON" IS DEFINITELY INSPIRED FROM THE GODZILLA MOVIES.— PANGEA 🇵🇸 (@Pangea_Castle) May 17, 2021
IT’S KINDA FUNNY BECAUSE THE CANNON IS USED AGAINST GODZILLA AND BIG MOM ACTS EXACTLY LIKE GODZILLA DURING HER HUNGER ATTACKS. 😂😂😂#ONEPIECE#ONEPIECE1013 pic.twitter.com/CgtSrGpkug
Big Mom = Versatile
prevnext
The #ONEPIECE chapter continues where the last one left off. I like that Nami actually stood by her words and tried to fight Ulti.
Big Mom's attack was pretty cool. She's probably the most versatile Yonko/character (I think) in the series when it comes to DF use (except Luffy). pic.twitter.com/86kHwjOIbv— Katharsis | Thank You Isayama (@ChronicInsom) May 17, 2021
Here Comes The Kid
prevnext
KID VS BIG MOM IS GONNA BE INSANE #ONEPIECE #onepiece1013 pic.twitter.com/EwGpznS4ny— 🏳️🌈| ThatBlackGuy | CEO OF ASTA 🏳️🌈 (@GravyBurgers) May 16, 2021
Real Threat, Real Pirate
prevnext
This is why Big Mom is a real threat and a real pirate #Onepiece pic.twitter.com/nS7J2hlWvK— Operation: Drued (@ODrued) May 16, 2021
Is Big Mom REALLY The Worst?
prevnext
Okay, I think that we can all admit that Big Mom really is just the worst. And that the Wano Arc is probably one of the best arcs in all of #OnePiece? Because I will happily admit both! https://t.co/ncIvNiXJUT— JZ-Gaming🐝 (@Jungoguy) May 16, 2021
Emotional For A Cloud
prevnext
This chapter was so amazing. Solid 10/10. The drama with Zeus, Nami & Big mom was so good. Lol, can't believe I got emotional for a cloud. Only in One Piece🐐 And the art was so freaking beautiful. I'm loving this Kid vs BM matchup.
The ending was unexpected 😳 pic.twitter.com/gCSLPC5YJK— Vivek Murmu | Posting Day 🥳 (@VivekDMurmu) May 14, 2021
Interest Is Rising
prevnext
One Piece episode 802. Man this big mom Arc is interesting 🔥— FYB Slick (@ogslick_) May 14, 2021
A True Loose Cannon
prev
#onepiece1013— ADTS (@adts_onepiece) May 14, 2021
Bigmom doing more damage to the beast pirates then the alliance side themselves 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/XVI0UzD0mY