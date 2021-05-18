One Piece Shocks Fans with Big Mom's Betrayal

One Piece's War For Wano has given us a battle that involves nearly every swashbuckler on the Grand Line fighting amongst themselves for the future of the isolated nation plagued by Kaido and his Beast Pirates, but readers of the manga are perhaps most surprises at the moment with regards to Big Mom's giant betrayal. With the ruler of Cake Island finding herself discovering the levels of depravity that the Beast Pirates are capable of, with it being revealed that they were responsible for the destruction of Okobore Town, Big Mom isn't afraid to get revenge by any means necessary.

Warning. This article will dive into serious spoiler territory for One Piece Chapter 1013, so be forewarned.

With Big Mom deciding to score revenge against Ulti by blasting a hole clean through her, it's clear that Ulin only has her own back in mind when it comes to this gigantic battle taking place within the borders of Wano Country. Though she might have turned on Kaido, the Straw Hat Pirates remain her enemies as well, with the Shonen series setting up a major battle between the Yonkou and Kid.

