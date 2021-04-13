One Piece Dangles a Big Mom Mystery with Latest Chapter

✖

One Piece's War For Wano Arc has teamed up Big Mom with the captain of the Beast Pirates, Kaido, in a bid to put aside their differences to rule the world with iron fists, but it seems as if the latest chapter of Eiichiro Oda's manga has unveiled a mystery with regards to one of Mom's "homies". Aside from her insane power level, Big Mom carries around several anthropomorphic allies, most prominently in Prometheus and Zeus who are able to bolster the danger that the ruler of Cake Island exhibits during every battle.

Warning. If you have yet to read the latest chapter of One Piece, Chapter 1010, you might want to steer clear of the rest of this article as it is filled with Wano spoilers.

When the chapter begins, we see Big Mom being knocked off the roof of Kaido's headquarters, with Zeus seemingly being sliced into ribbons by Roronoa Zoro. Before Mom can hit the ground far beneath them all, she is saved by Prometheus, the "homie" who takes on the appearance of a sun, whereas Zeus took the form of a storm cloud. While both are powerful in their own right, they weren't enough to take down Luffy, Zoro, and the other members of the Worst Generation that are attempting to take down the tyrants holding Wano Country under lock and key.

(Photo: Toei Animation)

As Big Mom floats on her "sweet little baby" in Prometheus, the fiery homie begins sowing seeds of doubt for the former Rock Pirate when it comes to Zeus:

"What does Zeus think he's doing? He's useless."

"That's what I keep telling you Mama. He's a dunce and a dope and he's always holding us back. Anyway Mama, can I ask you for something?"

This is the last we see of Big Mom in the latest chapter, as Kaido continues to show off his final form that blends together both his human and his dragon sides. Though Zoro unleashes a devastating attack that is actually able to cut into Kaido's skin, it seems as though Luffy got the most surprising blow as he was able to knock the Beast Pirate Captain for a loop with a well-placed haymaker.

What do you think Prometheus is asking of his "mother"?