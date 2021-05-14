One Piece Gives Painful Update on Zoro's Condition

✖

The War for Wano continues in the pages of One Piece's manga, and it seems that not all of the Straw Hat Pirates will be leaving this insane battle unscathed as the swordsman under Luffy's command, Zoro, has suffered some serious injuries as a result of his battle against Kaido and Big Mom. With the battlefield of the isolated nation's landscape threatening to change the trajectory of the Grand Line forever, it's clear that the Straw Hats, the Nine Red Scabbards, and the Beast Pirates aren't holding anything back as they attempt to claim victory in this battle royale.

Warning. If you have yet to read the latest chapter of One Piece's manga, Chapter 1012, you might want to steer clear as we'll be diving into spoiler territory.

Luffy, Zoro, and members of the Worst Generation found themselves on the Beast Pirates' HQ roof, staring down the insane power in the duo of former Rock Pirates in Kaido and Big Mom. Though Zoro was able to show off the skills he learned during his time training on the isolated nation, he received some serious damage in doing so and is most likely sidelined for the rest of this insane battle. As Trafalgar Law explains, handing off Zoro's broken body to Sanji, the swordsman of the Straw Hats has suffered a serious beatdown:

"He's got twenty or thirty broken bones. Give him splints, keep his head facing up, and make sure he's conscious and breathing."

(Photo: Shueisha)

With Trafalgar joining the fight once again, Sanji hilariously wraps up Zoro in so many bandages that he looks closer to a mummy than a swashbuckler, as Luffy is currently fighting against Kaido in a one-on-one fight. Hilariously, Sanji re-enters the battle while holding Zoro in his giant bandaged prison, sprinting toward Kappa and vowing to go help Momo from his current predicament.

The War For Wano has set up so many battles within its arc that it's almost tough to keep track of them all, but with Big Mom focusing her anger on the Beast Pirates due to the destruction of Okobore Town, it seems that allegiances are shifting and we're sure to see plenty more injuries before this titanic tussle eventually comes to a close.

Do you think Zoro will actually manage to re-join the War For Wano before the fight comes to an end? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Grand Line.