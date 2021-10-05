One Piece Reveals Luffy’s Big Request of Yamato

One Piece revealed Luffy’s surprising and huge request of Yamato with the newest chapter of Eiichiro Oda’s original manga series! The third act of the Wano Country arc has reached its climax as the final battles of the war on Onigashima have now taken shape. After losing to Kaido twice in pretty spectacular fashions each time, Luffy has finally set himself up for the third round against the Emperor thanks to Momo and Yamato’s help. But while the two have helped him get the fight started, Luffy really only wants to finish this fight alone.

The previous chapter of the series kicked off the fight between Luffy, Momo, Yamato against Kaido and their teamwork has managed to do some major damage just like the Supernova team up that Luffy had in the second round. But Luffy is far more determined in this third effort, and he’s really the only one that can do something against Kaido with everyone else occupied. This is also exactly the way he wants it, however, as Luffy’s big request of Yamato was to leave him to take Kaido on by himself.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Chapter 1027 of the series continues the fight between Luffy and Kaido after Luffy’s major comeback in the previous chapter. The two of them Conqueror’s Hakis had collided, and is sending shockwaves throughout the rest of the Skull Dome. It’s revealed that while Yamato managed to help block Kaido’s Thunder Bagua in the previous chapter, the fighter has been badly injured and worn down through the fight before. Seeing this and seeing Momo hesitate to fly, Luffy asks Yamato to help out Momo.

When Kaido gives chase as Yamato tries to escape with Momo, Luffy wraps himself around Kaido’s neck and pulls him back. From there, Yamato understands that Luffy wants to end this fight on his own and Luffy can’t help but smile at the fact. Given how Luffy has lost to Kaido twice before, this might seem like a major undertaking but the flow is really back in his favor this time around. Kaido has been worn down through all of the other efforts thus far, and it’s clear that these are starting to take root in the usually immortal Emperor.

Luffy’s also got the entire hopes of Wano’s future now on his back more than ever before, so it seems like he could end up winning this time around. But what do you think of Luffy’s request of Yamato? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!