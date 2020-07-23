One Piece Sets Up Kaido's Kid to Join the Straw Hats

✖

The War for Wano has gone insane, shifting the power structure of the isolated nation to a ludicrous degree, and it seems as though the Straw Hat Pirates might be getting a new member from one of the most unlikely of places thanks to the latest chapter of the manga! One Piece has never been afraid to shake up the status quo, killing major characters like Luffy's brother Ace in the past, though the recent shake up is having us question just how this final battle of the Wano Arc is going to play out when the dust settles!

Warning! If you have yet to catch up with One Piece's manga with the latest chapter, 985, you may want to steer clear of the rest of this article as we'll be diving into spoiler territory!

Yamato is a very interesting character in the world of the Grand Line, being Kaido's daughter but often selling herself as his son thanks in part to her admiration of someone that you would never expect: Oden! Oden of course is one of the biggest players in the world of Wano, having died years before the current story line, but leaving a legacy that has both the Straw Hat Pirates and his vassals attempting to free the country from the iron grip of both Orochi and Kaido with his Beast Pirates.

(Photo: Viz Media)

Running into Monkey D. Luffy, Yamato, who sports horns similar to her dear old dad's, gushes over her love for Oden, attempting to follow in his footsteps. With this chapter doing the unthinkable and having Kaido betray Orochi, decapitating the renegade shogun who has caused so many problems for the country he rules over. With Kaido announcing that his partnership with Big Mom was created to not only gain power in the world, but also find the "One Piece" for themselves, Luffy and his crew could use all the help they can get.

The Straw Hat Pirates already has a handful of some of the strongest swashbucklers in the world today, but adding the powerful daughter of Kaido would add a definite wrinkle and make for some interesting story lines in the future of the franchise. With the Wano Arc moving closer to its conclusion, we have to wonder which players in the world of the Grand Line will come out of it alive!

What do you think of the idea of Yamato joining the Straw Hats?

