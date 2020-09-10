One Piece Just Made It Way Harder for Luffy to Fight Kaido

✖

If you have been keeping up with One Piece, then you know Luffy is gunning for a grudge match. You may remember a while back when Luffy charged at Kaido head-on and lost against Kaido before he was tossed into prison. These days, the captain is looking to settle the score and make Kaido pay for all he's done to the people of Wano. But as a new chapter as informed fans, it just became way harder for Luffy to fight Kaido as planned.

The update came in chapter 989 this past weekend, and it saw Luffy zoom ahead of everyone who chose to fight Big Mom. The captain says he is going to go ahead and help the vassals fight Kaido since they know how strong the baddie is. When he heads up towards Kaido, Luffy meets up with Zoro who says he will go fight Kaido too, but things do not go as they planned.

Not only does Queen hear the pair coming, but he is able to stop them from reaching the surface where Kaido is at. The transformed Queen is joined by another dino-centric fight, and they force Luffy to retreat back to the bottom level where the Straw Hat crew is.

(Photo: Shueisha)

"Doesn't seem like we can get up there at all," Zoro says before Luffy rages.

"They've got the sky totally blocked off!!"

As you can imagine, the threat of Queen and King guarding the path to Kaido is terrifying. They are two of the baddie's best fighters, and their SMILE powers are off the charts. If the gang wants to get to Kaido, they will have to deal with Big Mom and these lackeys first... but that might not be fast enough for the vassals fighting upstairs.

How long do you think it will take for Luffy to reach Kaido? Will he leave Big Mom up to the rest of his crew?