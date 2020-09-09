One Piece Introduces Big Mom to the Rest of the Straw Hats

✖

The war for Wano is heating up in the pages of One Piece's manga, and while the battles within the isolated nation have pitted the Straw Hat Pirates against the forces of Kaido, his Beast Pirates, and the Shogun Orochi, the latest chapter of the series introduces Big Mom the Luffy and company. Having struck a shaky alliance with Kaido, following their original partnership as a part of the Rock Pirates so many years ago, Big Mom is hoping to take over the world alongside the Beast Pirates but definitely has a big obstacle in her way in the form of the Straw Hats!

Warning! If you have yet to read the latest chapter of One Piece's manga, Chapter 989, you might want to steer clear of the rest of this article as we'll be diving into spoiler territory for the Wano Country Arc!

When last we left Big Mom, she had received a motorcycle to the face thanks to some quick thinking on the part of the Straw Hat Pirates' shipwright, Franky, following her attempt to kill both Monkey D. Luffy and Nami during the insane anarchy of the War for Wano. As Big Mom descends upon Franky in this latest installment, the blue haired cyborg is saved by everyone's favorite shark man in Jinbei, who is able to flip the larger than life pirate and save his friend's life in the process.

(Photo: Viz Media)

Big Mom has been one of the most recognizable villains in Eiichiro Oda's franchise, proving to be more than a match for the Straw Hat Pirates when she initially appeared during the Whole Cake Island Arc. Striking a bargain with Kaido, she joined alongside the world of nefarious pirates that are overtaking Wano to not only place herself in a new seat of power, but to also attempt to get revenge against Luffy and his band of Straw Hats.

The Wano Country Arc has been one of the biggest arcs of One Piece to date, reuniting the Straw Hats for the first time following the time skip wherein the swashbucklers all trained over a period of two years. With so many heroes and villains all in one place, it will be interesting to see just which pirates are able to amke it out of this rumble alive!

What did you think of the battle between Big Mom and the Straw Hats in the latest chapter of One Piece?