One Piece Creator Hypes Fans for the Manga's 100th Volume

One Piece's Eiichiro Oda has been working hard to tell the tale of Monkey D. Luffy and the Straw Hat Pirates, with the mangaka going on record that he was looking to end the decades long story within five years and in a recent share, the creator has decided to hype fans up for the upcoming arrival of the manga's one hundredth volume! As the Straw Hat Pirates work their way through the isolated nation of Wano Country, we're sure to see more milestones from Luffy and his crew throughout what is considered to be one of the biggest arcs of the series.

Beginning in 1999, Oda's work on One Piece hasn't been legendary simply because of the art work itself and the colorful characters that the mangaka created, but also thanks in part to Eiichiro's strict work regiment that has him drawing and writing stories from dawn until dusk. In the past, Eiichiro Oda has detailed his schedule and it definitely is a feat unto itself that he has been able to put so much effort into the adventures of Luffy and crew. With the series looking to wrap in the next five years and Oda going on record that he might not start a new manga after One Piece's conclusion, Eiichiro has definitely earned a well deserved break.

Twitter User Sandman_AP shared the translation from Eiichiro Oda, hyping fans for the arrival of the one hundredth volume of the manga while also going into detailed why the ninety seventh installment of the series was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic:

In the latest story line, Luffy and his crew mates have been warring against the forces of Kaido and his Beast Pirates, finally reunited after the Straw Hats decided to train for two years to prepare for the battles ahead. With both the anime and the manga running the Wano Arc currently, fans are hyped not only for the arrival of the hundredth volume of One Piece's manga, but for the finale of what is considered one of the biggest One Piece stories to date.

