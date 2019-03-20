‘One Piece’ Reveals One Villain’s Staggering Bounty

One Piece often finds that money is a thing of little object, and it might have to do with its bounties. Over the years, the series has revealed some truly insane bounties for its top-tier pirates, and it turns out another has been welcomed to the fold.

After all, you don’t join into the Beasts Pirates and walk away from the Marines that easily. Queen is one of the group’s highest-ranking members, and he has the bounty to match.

Not long ago, fans were given insight into how much Queen would sell for. If a pirate could bring in Queen to the Marines, they would gain well over a billion belly… 1,320,000,000 to be exact.

As fans know, this bounty is considered monstrous even in the New World. They would expect nothing less from Kaido’s righthand man. The massive pirate is known as one of the Beast Pirates three Disasters, and his bounty proves how dangerous the Marines view the man.

Of course, Queen is not the most sought-after member of the Beasts Pirates. Fans are not sure how much Kaido is worth, but the captain has another subordinate with a billion-belly bounty. Jack’s cost hits right at that mark, but his price is little compared to some others.

Currently, Queen has a higher bounty than Charlotte Katakuri, but he doesn’t hit at Luffy’s level yet. After the events on Big Mom’s Island, the Straw Hat pirate had his bounty bounced up to 1.5 billion belly, and then there is Marshall D. Teach. According to reports, Blackbeard has the highest active bounty to date, and it comes in at a staggering 2,247,600,000 belly.

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold. The series still ranked number one in manga sales in 2018, which surprised fans of major new entries.

