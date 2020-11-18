One Piece Fans React to Nami's Declaration About Luffy
The War for Wano has given us some of the hardest hitting moments in the long running Shonen series of One Piece, but perhaps no moment hit harder emotionally so far in the battle between the Straw Hat Pirates and the Beast Pirates than Nami's recent declaration and fans are taking to social media to share their love of the character and the moment in question. Faced with her death, Nami is asked to state that "Luffy will never be the king of the pirates", but refuses to agree even with her life on the line!
Destruction
This chapter absolutely destroyed me. Over 20 years ago Nami tied up Luffy and traded him for dead to Buggy to get what she wanted. Now she won't spit on his ambition (in pivate even!) even if it means saving her life.#niagrafalls#OnePiece— Greg (@ochimusha108) November 15, 2020
A Definite Fan Favorite
Nami is one of my favorite characters in one piece and that is why.👇🏽#onepiece995 pic.twitter.com/fTgvAiBZt2— Rahim || 🌊🥀 (@KingpieceR) November 13, 2020
Nami's Stock Is Rising
Finished watching strong world and coupled with the latest #onepiece chapter, Nami’s stock is definitely rising. pic.twitter.com/OoyXDyrT4v— Salsa (@SalsableOW) November 16, 2020
Nami The GOAT
Greatness
ONE PIECE 995 CHAPTER WAS CRAZY! NAMI GREATNESS! pic.twitter.com/LfbgSSLmUZ— The one StrawHat (@TheoneStrawHat) November 13, 2020
Nami The Pirate Queen?
Nami the future Pirate Queen 🧡#onepiece995 #OnePiece pic.twitter.com/V2QKY4ZHrC— Cathleen 🐝🐝 (@imdcathsmeow) November 16, 2020
Best Girl
#OnePiece995— Socialist Subscriber (@MusaHlangabezo) November 13, 2020
😂Big Mom is now my Favourite Yonko Carrot with the hotness and Nami is best girl literally 😍
this One Piece chapter🔥 is what i needed after reading so many trash manga pic.twitter.com/GccJK6NvOp
What does Chapter 1000 have in store for Nami?
Bucket list update: seeing the end of one piece. Today's chapter was so good. It feels like I say that about every single chapter... Holy shit Nami finally said the thing. Can't believe chapter 1000 is 5 chapters away— Fruit of the doom (@skyler_nestman) November 13, 2020
Big Ups To Nami
I love One Piece. Nami is incredible! Big respect to her.#onepiece995— ⚡️Mixeli⚡️ (@PokeliYT) November 13, 2020