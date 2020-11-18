One Piece Fans React to Nami's Declaration About Luffy

The War for Wano has given us some of the hardest hitting moments in the long running Shonen series of One Piece, but perhaps no moment hit harder emotionally so far in the battle between the Straw Hat Pirates and the Beast Pirates than Nami's recent declaration and fans are taking to social media to share their love of the character and the moment in question. Faced with her death, Nami is asked to state that "Luffy will never be the king of the pirates", but refuses to agree even with her life on the line!

What did you think of one of Nami's most defining moments in the Shonen series of One Piece? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Grand Line!