Naruto and The Promised Neverland Creators Create Special One Piece Art Ahead of Milestone Chapter

✖

Eiichiro Oda's One Piece is about to hit quite the milestone, with the manga getting ready to reach its one-thousandth chapter, and creators within the anime world are taking the opportunity to celebrate the legendary Shonen franchise, with the creators of Naruto and The Promised Neverland stepping up to the plate. With the War For Wano currently underway in the pages of the manga that made the Straw Hat Pirates famous, we aren't sure as to what big events will take place in this big chapter, but rest assured that Oda has some plans underway!

The creator of One Piece has noted more than a few times that he has something of a five-year plan for the remainder of stories that will be taking place in the world of the Grand Line, with fans waiting to see if Luffy is finally able to achieve his goal of becoming the King of the Pirates. With 2021 marking a big year for both Boruto: Naruto Next Generations as the anime will follow the manga more closely and The Promised Neverland releasing the second season of its anime, the respective creators of these anime in Masashi Kishimoto and Posuka Demizu have a knack for applying their artistic skills to the Straw Hats themselves!

Twitter Users Otaku Calendar JP and WSJ Manga shared the Naruto and The Promised Neverland creators creating their own version of the Straw Hat Pirates, honoring the Shonen franchise that has helped put Eiichiro Oda on the map since debuting in the 1990s:

LINE Creators Collaboration x ONE PIECE

Naruto's Masashi Kishimoto and The Promised Neverland's Posuka Demizu draw ONE PIECE characters for LINE Stickers ! pic.twitter.com/LO2rYNtqFs — otakujp (@otakucalendarjp) December 16, 2020

Masanori Morita (Rokudenashi BLUES, ROOKIES) Stickers for the LINE Creators Collaboration x ONE PIECE Campaign. pic.twitter.com/BYj1WGAess — Shonen Jump News - Unofficial (@WSJ_manga) August 25, 2020

Though these characters have never met one another in an official storyline, it's clear that the creators of these franchises have no problem with honoring one another by rendering their own takes on one another's anime protagonists!

What do you think of these amazing takes on the Straw Hat Pirates? Which anime franchise are you most excited to follow next year? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and these unique worlds that fall within the Weekly Shonen Jump lineup!