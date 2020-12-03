One Piece Shares First Details About Chapter 1000

✖

One Piece has a lot going on right now, but nothing is more important to the franchise than its manga at the moment. If you did not know, the series is quickly approaching its biggest milestone yet as chapter 1,000 is just on the horizon. You can just imagine how excited the fandom is about this epic accomplishment, and if a new update is right, then it seems One Piece will celebrate chapter 1,000 in style.

Over on Twitter, a popular manga fan-page made fans do a double-take when they shared a report on One Piece. WSJ_Manga surprised fans when they shared some info with MangaMogura about the upcoming chapter, and it suggests the 2021 release will get a full-color treatment.

"One Piece 1000th chapter will be, with lead color, publishing in the upcoming Weekly Shounen Jump issue 5/6 (2021) out January 4, 2021," the report reads.

For now, this prediction is nothing but rumor until Shueisha confirms anything. However, the timing of this does make sense. One Piece will be on a break this week, so its next chapter will not debut until the week of December 13. Weekly Shonen Jump will be on a break shortly thereafter because of the holidays, so no new content will be published at that time. But when the publication resumes in 2021, its first issue of the year will kickstart with One Piece's biggest chapter ever.

As for what the One Piece chapter will cover, the question is as good as any. There is no word on what will happen, but creator Eiichiro Oda surely has big plans in store. The artist is known for doing up milestone moments, so fans can only dream about how he will celebrate 1,000 chapters at the start of next year.

How hyped are you for One Piece to reach chapter 1000? What should happen in the milestone release? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.