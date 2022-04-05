One Piece Debuts Two New Devil Fruits Designs

One Piece may seem like a simple swashbuckling series to start, but creator Eiichiro Oda has spiced up the series quite a bit. From its wild villains to its floating lands, the Grand Line is filled with all kinds of wonders, and that includes Devil Fruits. These powerful treats have become a staple in One Piece, and some new art just revealed the designs of two very familiar Devil Fruits.

The artwork went live in Japan this week courtesy of creator Eiichiro Oda himself. As you can see below, Eustass Kid and Charlotte Katakuri debuted their fruits to the world. And after looking at the two, you can figure out which treat belongs to which pirate.

Kid and Katakuri’s Devil Fruit designs pic.twitter.com/w63Fo6YOxz — ⚡️ Soul ⚡️ (@Soul_StormOP) April 3, 2022

After all, Kid has used the Jiki Jiki no Mi for ages, and his magnetic powers work with its metallic design. The fruit itself is jagged and sharp thanks to its metal exterior. This all tracks considering the Devil Fruit gives whoever eats it the ability to control metal and create magnetic forces.

As for Katakuri’s Devil Fruit, it is a little more challenging to place. The curved fruit has a simple pattern and is colored in a creamy beige hue, so it isn’t all that exciting from the outside. However, we know Katakuri has mastered its power. The treat is named the Mochi Mochi no Mi and gives Katakuri the ability to create and manipulate Mochi. He used this power in similar ways Luffy does his rubber, so the pair had an interesting fight during the Whole Cake Island saga. But in the end, Luffy won.

It is certainly nice to put a face to these familiar Devil Fruits, and One Piece fans are eager to learn about others on the Grand Line. Luffy’s own fruit was just revised in a major chapter, and there are certainly other secrets hiding behind these treats. So if you thought Devil Fruits weren’t that big in the scheme of things, think again.

What do you think about these Devil Fruit designs? Which fruit power would you want from One Piece?