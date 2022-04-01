One Piece Reveals New Truths About Its Devil Fruits

One Piece is shaking the very founding of Wano Country with Luffy receiving his most powerful upgrade to date in Gear Fifth. While the latest chapter of One Piece’s manga, Chapter 1044, had plenty of massive revelations in store for readers, one might have slipped through the cracks as a major secret about the Devil Fruits known as Zoan was revealed by one of the higher-ups within the military, revealing what might be the method behind how Luffy ended up with his Devil Fruit in the first place.

Warning. If you have yet to read the latest chapter of One Piece’s manga, Chapter 1044, you might want to steer clear of the rest of this article as we’ll be diving into some slight spoiler territory.

Previously, Luffy was thought defeated when an agent of Cipher Pol threw himself into the battle between the captains of the Straw Hats and Beast Pirates respectively, with Kaido delivering a decisive blow that sent Monkey for a serious loop. With the arrival of Luffy’s Gear Fifth, one of the higher-ups of the government organization has taken the opportunity to discuss some startling new details about the Zoan Fruits specifically, giving readers a surprise when it comes to other traits of the edibles:

“It is as though the Devil Fruit is trying to escape our grasp and it very well might be. Zoan Fruits contain a will of their own and this particular fruit has the name of a God.”

It would seem that Zoan Fruits can dictate just where they want to travel and who they want to merge with it would seem according to this high-up within the military, leaving one to wonder if it was fated for Luffy to ingest the fruit that would give him his rubber powers throughout the series. With Luffy’s Fifth Gear being his strongest, and also having him reach his full potential, it would seem that the Straw Hat Captain now has the powers of a living cartoon, allowing him to hurl Kaido around in his dragon-form like a ragdoll and most likely, netting Luffy a victory in this war for the isolated nation.

What do you think of the Zoan Fruits having wills of their own? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Grand Line.