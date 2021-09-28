One Piece Welcomes Luffy’s Most Insane Comeback Yet

The War For Wano Arc is continuing to tear apart the isolated nation of Wano in the pages of One Piece’s manga, with Kaido and his Beast Pirates attempting to hold onto their grip on the citizens of Wano Country, but it seems as if the Straw Hat Pirates have another big ace up their sleeve as Luffy returns to the fight. Much like everything in Monkey D Luffy’s life, the captain of the Straw Hats has decided to “go big or go home” with a return in the latest chapter of One Piece that is definitely king of the pirates worthy.

Warning. If you have yet to read the latest chapter of One Piece’s manga, Chapter 1026, you might want to steer clear as we’ll be diving into some serious spoiler territory.

Previously, in the one on one fight between Luffy and Kaido, the Straw Hat found himself on the receiving end of a beatdown that jettisoned him into the seas of Wano, being saved by the Heart Pirates under the command of Trafalgar Law. Though it took some time for Luffy to return to the fray, he did so in a grand fashion with the latest chapter, riding atop the son of Kozuki Oden in his pink dragon form. Though Momo has mostly been scared to death throughout his appearances as a part of the Wano Arc, Luffy was able to push him into transforming and taking on the man who killed his father.

With Luffy delivering a Gum-Gum Elephant Gun blow to Kaido, Momo was able to latch onto the Beast Pirate captain’s neck, and the two had a brief heart to heart that lit a fire in the son of Oden’s heart.

“That’s an emperor of the sea you just took a bit out of!” Luffy yells at Momo with Yamato looking on, “Is there a single thing left in the world for you to be scared?!!”

Guaranteeing that he’ll claim victory, the rallying cry of Monkey D. Luffy is heard by both allies and enemies alike, and has perhaps turned the tide of the War For Wano Arc.

