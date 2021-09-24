One Piece Unleashes First Look At Thousandth Episode





One Piece first began the journey of Luffy and his fellow Straw Hat Pirates in 1997, with the anime adaptation of Eiichiro Oda’s series arriving in 1999, and Toei Animation, the producers of the anime adaptation, has revealed a first look at the milestone episode that will be the one-thousandth entry in the legendary Shonen series. With the anime currently telling the story of the War For Wano Arc, which sees Luffy and his friends battling against Kaido and his Beast Pirates for the fate of this isolated nation, the big installment will have plenty of action to celebrate.

Toei Animation has been with the One Piece anime adaptation since the beginning, with the studio employing some startling new animation to help in creating the Wano Arc. Toei has also been responsible for the likes of Dragon Ball Super, Digimon, Sailor Moon, and countless big franchises throughout the years, and it certainly seems as if the producers will be creating the anime adaptation of Luffy and his crew until the end of the legendary Shonen series. The manga has also hit a major milestone wherein the one-hundredth volume of the printed story that landed on Weekly Shonen Jump has arrived, proving that the story of the Straw Hats has resonated across several mediums.

Toei Animation shared a new image to hype One Piece’s one-thousandth episode, with Monkey D. Luffy facing down the Beast Pirate Captain Kaido in the War For Wano Arc that is sure to shake the foundations of the isolated nation and give fans the rematch that they have been dying to see for quite some time:

The War For Wano Arc might just be getting started in One Piece’s anime, but it is still raging in the pages of the manga, with Kaido’s offspring, Yamato, currently taking on their father to determine the fate of the country with a feudalistic Japan aesthetic. Needless to say, whoever eventually wins this knock-down, drag-out war, the world of the Grand Line will never be the same.

Are you hyped for the arrival of the one-thousandth episode of One Piece? Who do you think will be the ultimate victor in the War For Wano?