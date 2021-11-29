One Piece Creator Channels Zoro With Fierce New Nami Art

One Piece creator has channeled Roronoa Zoro in a cool new way with some fierce new art for Nami! One Piece has had one heck of a year with the manga reaching its impressive 1000th chapter milestone at the beginning of it, and the anime crossing over the 1000 episode milestone as the year comes to an end. Fans have had lots of reasons to celebrate as both the manga and anime have shown off the Straw Hats in some new ways, and series creator Eiichiro Oda is far from slowing down any time soon.

With the newest issue of One Piece Magazine hitting shelves in Japan, series creator Eiichiro Oda has released some fun new art. The creator often shares a cool new look for the series’ characters with each new release of this magazine, and the newest illustration is no different as it shares a fierce new take on Nami. Seeing the Straw Hats’ navigator channeling Zoro’s sword skills with her own take on the Three Sword Style, Oda has shown off a much cooler Nami than fans have seen in quite a while! You can check it out below as shared by @Soul_StormOP on Twitter:

Videos by ComicBook.com

A new illustration of Nami drawn by Oda from One Piece Magazine 13 pic.twitter.com/QlArUTLpjE — ⚡️ Soul ⚡️ (@Soul_StormOP) November 29, 2021

Nami, like the other members of the Straw Hats, is currently in the midst of a fierce battle as the War on Onigashima (and thus the Wano Country arc as a whole) reaches its climax. There’s still no telling just how it will all shake out for the Straw Hats and the samurai rebel forces when all of this is over, but what has become clear is that the series will never be the same after such a massive war like this one. That means characters like Nami will never be the same either.

The anime is heading into all new territory as well as the next feature film in the franchise, One Piece Film: Red, has been announced. Gearing up for a release on August 6th in Japan, the film has set plans for an international release in the future. It’s still unclear what to expect from this new movie, but Oda is serving as a producer on the film that will be directed by Code Geass franchise director Goro Taniguchi.

What do you think of this new look for Nami? How different of a series would it be if Zoro and Nami swapped roles? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!