Netflix's One Piece Debunks Rumored Cast with Sanji Rebuttal

One Piece is on the up and up this year as it continues to escalate the Wano Country arc. As you can imagine, both the manga and anime are running through plenty of action thanks to this story, but that is far from all. Netflix is also courting One Piece fans with its live-action plans, and a new rumor about casting seems to have been debunked online.

The whole thing began when the trade magazine Production Weekly posted an update on One Piece. The publication shared the code name of the Netflix series, and fans did a double-take when they saw something at the blurb's bottom. A series of names were noted as cast, but one of the actors mentioned says they've heard nothing about the gig.

to all the One Piece fans hitting me up: as far as i know, the leaked casting is not real!! i would make a great Sanji tho, don’t get me wrong 😂🤝 pic.twitter.com/tUUKT8CymR — alex lange (@alexmlange) March 30, 2021

Over on Twitter, Alex Lange decided to comment on the cast list after his name popped up on it. The French actor admitted he knew nothing of the project, but he would not say no to playing Sanji if given the chance.

"To all the One Piece fans hitting me up: as far as I know, the leaked casting is not real," he wrote. "I would make a great Sanji tho, don’t get me wrong."

Of course, fans are a bit bummed about the update, but Lange is sticking to his position. The actor has been a fan-favorite to play Sanji since it was announced a live-action series was being made. Now, it seems like fans are back to square one when it comes to casting tips, so we can only hope Netflix will update fans on its One Piece leads soon.

