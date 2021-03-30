One Piece Announces Wano Anime Watch Party

✖

One Piece's Wano Arc is in full swing in both the pages of its manga and within the past number of episodes produced by Toei Animation, and the Shonen franchise has announced that an upcoming watch party will take place this April 24th with some very special guests. With the upcoming event simulcasting alongside the release of episodes 969 and 970, the Wano Arc will be celebrated in style as one of the biggest story arcs of the franchise to date continues to tell the story of the Straw Hat Pirates' attempt to free the isolated nation from Kaido and his Beast Pirates.

Funimation and Toei Animation are teaming up for this upcoming anime watch party, which will bring the voices of Roronoa Zoro and Monkey D. Luffy, Kazuya Nakai and Mayumi Tanaka respectively, to help celebrate this special live stream. Currently, the Wano Arc has taken the opportunity to give audiences a closer look into one of the isolated country's most popular denizens, following the earlier life of Kozuki Oden. With the wandering samurai finding himself not only joining the Whitebeard pirates, but Oden also finds himself following a series of events that has him joining the side of Gol D. Roger, one of the most famous pirates of the series created by Eiichiro Oda.

Toei Animation made the announcement on their Official Twitter Account, noting that the event will take place on April 24th and hosted by Justin Rojas and "Rogers Base", sure to give fans of the series surprises as it dives into two new episodes of One Piece's Wano Arc:

It's time that we celebrate Act 3 of Land of Wano together like pirates! Toei Animation and @FUNimation team up to bring the ONE PIECE WANO WATCH PARTY, a live global fan event on Youtube this 4/24 w/ hosts @JustRojas & @RogersBase, feat. ep. 969 & 970 and special guests! 👋🏴‍☠️ pic.twitter.com/8ZQc7QAzgP — Toei Animation (@ToeiAnimation) March 30, 2021

Though the anime still has quite some ground to cover if it is hoping to hit the current arc of the manga, dubbed the "War For Wano Arc", fans are still blown away by the events and animation that are taking place in the beloved Shonen series.

Will you be jumping on board for this Anime Watch Party next month? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Grand Line.