One Piece's Live-Action Usopp Hypes The Netflix Series

While the Straw Hat sniper Usopp might be nowhere near as powerful as some of his crewmates, One Piece simply wouldn't be the same without his character and sense of humor. Playing a significant role in both the anime and manga in past decades, Usopp is unsurprisingly set to play a big role in the upcoming live-action adaptation on Netflix. With the series teasing some big reveals at this year's TUDUM event, Jacob Gibson, the actor playing Usopp, has a message for old and new fans alike.

Joining Gibson as a part of the Straw Hat Pirates includes Inaki Godoy as Monkey D. Luffy, Emily Rudd as Nami, Taz Skylar as Sanji, and Mackenyu as Roronoa Zoro to name a few. Covering the East Blue Saga, which was the beginning arc that saw the earliest members of the Straw Hats assemble, the first season of Netflix's One Piece has been confirmed for eight episodes. Of course, if the Netflix live-action anime adaptation is able to become a smash hit, it will have plenty of material to pull from as both the manga and anime have quite a few years of storylines under their belts.

Usopp To The Rescue

The Straw Hat Pirates' sniper is more often than not more prone to cowering in the face of a big battle than diving in head first like Luffy, but that hasn't stopped him from finding the courage to help his friends on more than one occasion. Usopp has come a long way since he first joined Monkey's crew and will most likely be a part of One Piece until its grand finale. From this new promo, actor Jacob Gibson is clearly all-in when it comes to the live-action series.

The countdown continues! See you tomorrow at #TUDUM pic.twitter.com/7l5jaPngOF — ONE PIECE(ワンピース) Netflix (@onepiecenetflix) June 16, 2023

This year's TUDUM has promised that it will reveal a first look at footage of the upcoming adaptation, though many questions still surround Netflix's take on the world of One Piece. While not confirmed, many anime fans are crossing their fingers that the event will reveal a release date and/or a new trailer for the new series. Confirmed to arrive on the streaming service later this year, will One Piece manage to break the live-action anime curse?

Are you hyped for the One Piece live-action series? What has been your favorite live-action anime adaptation to date? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Grand Line.