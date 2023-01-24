Netflix's One Piece Showrunner Drops New Show Info on Fans

Netflix has brought several anime adaptations to life over the years, with the likes of Castlevania and Cowboy Bebop hitting the scene to help in bolstering the streaming service's library. Perhaps the biggest question mark when it comes to future live-action anime adaptations on the platform is One Piece, the Netflix series that will bring Luffy and his Straw Hat Pirates to the "real world" for the first time. While no trailers or footage have leaked for the upcoming production, showrunner Matt Owens has continued making the rounds and dropped some new info for fans to review.

The first season of the upcoming One Piece adaptation for the West will reportedly run for ten episodes, with many fans being put at ease as the original creator of the Shonen franchise, Eiichiro Oda, is acting as an executive producer for the series, meaning that the mangaka has some serious say when it comes to the television series. With the upcoming outing seemingly covering the East Blue Saga, the initial arc that saw Luffy gathering several of the Straw Hats for the first time, fans should expect characters like Usopp, Nami, Sanji, and Zoro to join the rubber-bodied swashbuckler.

One Piece Live Action: Most Anticipated Moment

In a new interview, showrunner Matt Owens shared that he is most looking forward to viewers witnessing the live-action take on the "Help Me" Scene from One Piece's first episodes, which saw the map-maker Nami asking Luffy for help when it came to fighting against the fish-man Arlong:

Matt Owens (Showrunner) – "Most excited for people to see 'Help Me'"



Full video: https://t.co/d6pYRq4utc

(OPLA discussion: 3h:22m – 3h:36m, 5h:28m – 5h:31m) pic.twitter.com/arcFVQg1EO — ONE PIECE NETFLIX FAN (@OP_Netflix_Fan) January 22, 2023

Also, Owens took the opportunity to stress how much of a fan everyone working on the live-action adaptation has become of the anime's story, which fans of the Shonen series might take as good news for the upcoming Netflix series:

Matt Owens (Showrunner) – "Everyone who works on the show loves One Piece. The dedication the cast and crew and everyone has is out of control."



Full video: https://t.co/d6pYRq4utc

(OPLA discussion: 3h:22m – 3h:36m, 5h:28m – 5h:31m) pic.twitter.com/WGQ5huPYjH — ONE PIECE NETFLIX FAN (@OP_Netflix_Fan) January 22, 2023

For those who need more of a refresher on the "Help Me" scene, it remains a pivotal moment in Luffy and Nami's relationship, as the map-maker finds herself attempting to break free from the fish men that have forced her to make maps for them of the Grand Line. Threatening to wipe out her town's population, Luffy places his Straw Hat on Nami's head and sets out to defeat Arlong, making for one of the biggest battles of the early parts of the series.

Do you think Netflix's upcoming One Piece series will do justice to the original anime's story? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Grand Line.