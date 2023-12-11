One Piece Earns Place Among the Most Googled Shows of 2023

In the past year, a lot of good shows have hit the air. From returning favorites to brand-new successes, television has been busy in 2023. Of course, some shows stick out more than others, and technology has helped inform billions about their new favorite shows. And thanks to a new report by Google, we know One Piece managed to claim a spot as one of this year's most-searched TV shows.

Earlier today, Google's Year in Search was made public, and netizens have been digging into its data. The global results cover all walks of entertainment and travel as you might expect. So when it came to the most-searched TV shows, anime fans were excited to see One Piece in the top five.

It turns out One Piece was the fourth most-searched TV show on Google this past year. The Last of Us came in first place while Wednesday took second. As for third place, Ginny & Georgia secured its own spot, and the top five picks were capped by Kaleidoscope.

For those unaware of One Piece, well – the series has a huge year in 2023. Not only did creator Eiichiro Oda begin the manga's final act, but the One Piece anime was on fire. Toei Animation spared zero expense in bringing the Wano Country saga to life. The anime went viral time and again on social media thanks to its wild animation, and then Netflix cemented the show's popularity with its live-action bid.

After all, Netflix's One Piece went live in August, and the show drew in attention from all over. Following a slew of stellar reviews, One Piece debuted to high expectations, and fans quickly fell in love with the bold adaptation. The live-action anime managed to break several viewership records at Netflix, so it is safe to say One Piece was being searched on all fronts in 2023.

If you are not familiar with One Piece, you can catch up with the series in 2024. The manga has a long way to go before its finale, and you can read One Piece on the Shonen Jump app. As for the anime, One Piece is streaming everywhere from Tubi to Hulu and Crunchyroll. So for more info on the hit IP, you can read its official synopsis below:

"As a child, Monkey D. Luffy was inspired to become a pirate by listening to the tales of the buccaneer "Red-Haired" Shanks. But Luffy's life changed when he accidentally ate the Gum-Gum Devil Fruit and gained the power to stretch like rubber...at the cost of never being able to swim again! Years later, still vowing to become the king of the pirates, Luffy sets out on his adventure...one guy alone in a rowboat, in search of the legendary "One Piece," said to be the greatest treasure in the world..."

What do you think about One Piece's rise this past year? Have you been keeping up with the series? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!