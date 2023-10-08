Netflix's One Piece Continues Top 10 Domination Into October

One Piece might have premiered with Netflix five weeks ago at this point, but the live action series is continuing its domination of Netflix's Top 10 into October. Eiichiro Oda's One Piece manga franchise was already one of the most successful manga releases in the world, with an even more successful anime, but now it can the success of a live-action adaptation to its list as One Piece continues to take over Netflix weeks after its initial debut. Now confirmed for a second season, that success is hitting all sorts of milestones for live-action anime adaptations in general.

Netflix has revealed their list of Top 10 TV Shows for the week of September 25 through October 1st, and with it has revealed that One Piece has taken sixth place in the rankings with five weeks spent in the Top 10 list since its premiere, 28,400,000 million hours viewed, and 3,800,000 million views continued as of that week. With success like that it's no wonder that Netflix quickly announced that there already are plans in place to continue the live action One Piece series with new episodes.

(Photo: Netflix)

Where to Watch Live-Action One Piece

One Piece Season 2 is now in the works, and the writer's room has started their official work on it following the end of the WGA strike. One Piece series creator Eiichiro Oda also confirmed that Tony Tony Chopper would be making the jump to live-action with the new episodes as part of the initial announcement for the new season, and that's only one of many potential reasons to be excited for what's next. You can currently catch up with everything that happened in the eight episode first season now streaming with Netflix. Starring Iñaki Godoy as Monkey D. Luffy, Mackenyu as Roronoa Zoro, Jacob Romero Gibson as Usopp, and Taz Skylar as Sanji, Netflix teases One Piece as such:

"Based on Japan's highest-selling manga series in history by Eiichiro Oda, ONE PIECE is a legendary high-seas adventure unlike any other. Monkey D. Luffy is a young adventurer who has longed for a life of freedom since he can remember. Luffy sets off from his small village on a perilous journey to find the legendary fabled treasure, ONE PIECE, to become King of the Pirates! But in order to find the ultimate prize, Luffy will need to assemble the crew he's always wanted before finding a ship to sail, searching every inch of the vast blue seas, outpacing the Marines, and outwitting dangerous rivals at every turn."

How did you like One Piece's live-action debut with Netflix? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!