Netflix's One Piece Showrunner Has No Plans on Dropping the Series

One Piece has been confirmed for a second season with Netflix, and one of the showrunners behind the live-action take on Eiichiro Oda's long running manga has no plans on dropping the series any time soon! One Piece's live-action debut has been taking over Netflix ever since it made its premiere on the service, so it was no real surprise to find out that the series would be continuing with a second season. But what has been surprising is those behind the scenes have been hoping to continue for upwards of 12 seasons should they get the chance.

One Piece is back in the works with Netflix now that the WGA strike has ended, and co-showrunner behind the series Matt Owens spoke to Deadline about the success of One Piece's first season and teased what's to come in the future. When asked about the previously noted plans to continue the live-action series through 12 seasons if possible, Owens revealed how dedicated to the series he will be as he "...will make this show until Netflix says no more."

(Photo: Netflix)

How Long One Piece's Live-Action Writer Will Be With Series

When asked how he felt about the potential 12 season plan for Netflix's One Piece live-action series and whether or not he had a goal for its future, Owens revealed that he did because of just how much material is still left to cover from the manga, "I do. I want to go as long as we can. There's a lot of source material. And while I do — just because I'm so obsessive not just with One Piece but planning in general — I do have ideas of what future seasons can be, what will be included in them, how we can, on a macro level, structure some things just because of the wealth of material that we have. I will make this show until Netflix says no more."

One Piece Season 2 is now in the works, and will have some big arcs to cover if the series should be setting the stage for even more seasons to come. This includes fan favorite members of the Straw Hats like Chopper, and big arcs like Loguetown, but no release window or date has been announced for the next season. You can catch up with the eight episode first season of One Piece now streaming with Netflix.

HT – Deadline