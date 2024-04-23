One Piece: Portgas D. Ace Shines in This Epic Flame Fruit Statue

Monkey D. Luffy and his brother Ace might share a "D" but you could hardly tell that they were siblings based on their popularity alone. While Portgas has long been a fan-favorite character in One Piece's history, his absence from the series hasn't stopped him from remaining in the spotlight. Now, prior to his potential live-action arrival on Netflix, Luffy's brother is receiving a killer statue that highlights just how powerful his mastery over flame is thanks to his Devil Fruit.

One Piece's live-action adaptation on Netflix became a clear success, with the streaming service wasting little time in confirming that a second series was in production. With the showrunners stating that they are sticking closely to the source material, it means that viewers will most likely see live-action takes on the realms of Drum Island and Alabasta. In the latter locale, Luffy and his cohorts in the Straw Hat Pirates run into his brother Ace, who is searching for a particular pirate as he crosses paths with his brother. While no young actor has been cast as Portgas as of yet, it's sure to send some serious ripples through the anime world once Ace has been cast.

Ace Has Some Serious Fire Brewing

LX Studio has shared a first look at this new take on One Piece's Ace, capturing the sheer enormousness of Portgas' power when he unleashes his fiery abilities. Luckily for Netflix, the streaming service has experience when it comes to live-action figured bending fire. Earlier this year, Avatar: The Last Airbender became a success for Netflix, meaning that the platform will be prepared for Luffy's brother to unleash his full power.

One of the biggest comebacks for Portgas D. Ace in One Piece was during the Wano Arc, in which Luffy and the Straw Hats were able to learn more about Ace's journeys in the Grand Line. Arriving in the isolated nation long before his brother, Ace promised to free the people from the iron fist of Kaido and his Beast Pirates. While Ace wouldn't be able to fulfill his promise, Luffy was able to do so thanks to achieving the power of Gear Fifth.

