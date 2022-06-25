One Piece Netflix Star Bids Farewell to Cape Town

One Piece has had a big year in 2022, with the Shonen franchise ending the War For Wano within the pages of its manga as Eiichiro Oda prepares for the grand finale of the series, the anime series is continuing the fight against Kaido and his Beast Pirates, and the fifteenth film of the franchise is set to hit theaters in Japan later this summer. On top of these big events, Netflix is continuing to produce a live-action adaptation of the story of Luffy and the Straw Hat Pirates, with a key actor bidding the production a fond farewell.

With Eiichiro Oda set to be an executive producer on the first live-action adaptation of the series, Netflix cast actor Craig Fairbrass as Chef Zeff, the cook that had a major effect on the life of Sanji and helped in fostering the love of cooking that the Vinsmoke had. The actor has acted in more than a few movies and television series, with Fairbrass also having roles in some major video games such as Call of Duty, Far Cry, and the upcoming Star Citizen to name a few. With the live-action series looking to adapt the earliest adventures of the Straw Hats, it's no surprise to see that Zeff is set to play a role as the Straw Hats begin to assemble in this new universe.

Craig Fairbrass himself took to his Official Twitter Account to thank Cape Town, the locale where filming is currently underway for One Piece's Netflix series, and reflect on the work that he did as the mentor to Sanji who had quite the impressive debut within the earliest installments of the Shonen franchise:

Big thank you to @onepiecenetflix for looking after me in Cape Town these past months 🇿🇦Amazing crew and actors. A Beautiful job & life experience. Grateful 🙏💪💥👊🎥🤩 pic.twitter.com/uAo7JumdI4 — Craig Fairbrass (@craigfairbrass) June 24, 2022

Recently, Netflix's One Piece announced that some new actors have been added to the upcoming adaptation, including Steven Ward as Dracule Mihawk, Chioma Umeala as Nojiko, Craig Fairbrass as Chef Zeff, Celeste Zoots as Kaya, Langley Kirkwood as Captain Morgan, and Alexander Mantis as Klahadore. The Straw Hat Pirates for this upcoming take on the world of the Grand Line currently include Iñaki Godoy as Monkey D. Luffy, Mackenyu as Roronoa Zoro, Emily Rudd as Nami, Jacob Romero Gibson as Usopp, Taz Skylar as Sanji.

