ComicBook Nation: Netflix One Piece Live-Action Series Spoilers Review

Summary: The ComicBook Nation Crew reviews Netflix One Piece live-action series, breaking down how it compares to the anime and manga series and discussing where the live-action series will go next in Season 2!

Has One Piece broken the anime adaptation curse?

One Piece Live-Action Series Review

(Photo: Netflix / Toei Animation)

In her review of Netflix's One Piece live-action series, ComicBook.com/Anime critic Megan Peters wrote the following:

Just like superhero films before them, live-action anime has had a rough go in Hollywood, but every streak must end. Netflix's One Piece marks a definite turn in that sour reputation. Decked with a perfectly curated cast and intimate stories, One Piece captures the heart of what makes Oda's tale transcendent. At its core, One Piece is about dreams and those destined who see their hopes fulfilled. For years, we've waited to see whether Netflix's One Piece would sink or swim. So as Luffy begins chasing his dream in live action, it is a privilege to say Netflix's One Piece is worthy of telling the Pirate King's tale. RATING: 4.5 out of 5 Stars

(Photo: Jen C)

