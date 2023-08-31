Netflix's #1 TV Series Has a Mixed Response From Audiences and Critics
Netflix's new thriller series, Who Is Erin Carter?, is as divisive as it is popular.
A brand new thriller out of the UK has quickly risen to the top of the Netflix TV charts, with little to no promotion in the United States ahead of its debut. If you look at the current Netflix Top 10 TV Shows list in the US, you'll see that a limited series called Who Is Erin Carter? is sitting in the number one overall spot. This is another example of a Netflix original series that has come out of nowhere and found an audience. That said, it seems both audiences and critics have mixed feelings about the series after they watch it.
Who Is Erin Carter? is a show about a a quite British woman who reveals a secret past after she stops an armed robbery at a supermarket. The mystery-thriller has clearly gotten the attention of users, but their reactions to the series vary drastically. The current critics' score on Rotten Tomatoes for Who Is Erin Carter? sits at a 57%, indicating some split opinions. Surprisingly, the score from fans is very similar, at 62%.
Depending on who you ask, you could get a totally different reaction to Who Is Erin Carter? In a way, that makes it a little more exciting to try. There's no real way to know what you're in for until you watch the show yourself.
Coming Soon to Netflix
Who Is Erin Carter? might be the most popular show on Netflix at the moment, but the streaming service is about to get an influx of new movies and TV shows when the calendar changes to September. There are new additions set for nearly every day next month, though September 1st is the day that will see the most new arrivals.
Here's a full list of everything hitting Netflix on September 1st:
