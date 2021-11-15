One Piece: Is the Anime About to Announce a New Film?

Is One Piece getting ready to announce a new film? The anime is currently in the midst of a massive celebration as not only is it celebrating a big anniversary, but it’s getting ready to hit the 1,000th episode milestone in just a few days. It’s been a big occasion with lots of celebratory moments already such as the theatrical release of one of the previous movies in theaters for the first time, and it seems that might not be the only new movie experience fans are treated to with this celebration.

The official Twitter account for One Piece in Japan has been sharing a series of teaser images that have gotten fans thinking. In a special count down for the series’ 1000th Episode, beginning with the ten day mark, an image of each Straw Hat has been revealed with a single letter highlighted in red. This began with Zoro (with the “O” highlighted), Usopp (with the second “P” highlighted), Franky (with the “F” highlighted), Jinbe (with the “I” highlighted), and the newest one as of this writing is Luffy with the “L” highlighted. So what could this mean?

Videos by ComicBook.com

So far, the highlighted letters have spelled out OP FIL and with 5 days left to go in the countdown, that only leaves five more Straw Hats and five letters to spell out. There still needs to be teaser images for Nami, Robin, Chopper, Sanji, and Brook. The current theory among fans is that it will eventually spell out “OP FILM SOON,” but we’ll definitely see with the next character reveal. If it’s Nami with a highlighted letter “M,” then fans know there’s going to be some kind of new film announcement on the way.

The previous film effort came as part of the 20th Anniversary for Eiichiro Oda’s original manga, One Piece: Stampede, back in 2019. It was a celebratory film that brought in a ton of characters from across the franchise for one big fight, and it’s exciting to think that a new film could be either attempting to top it or going for something else entirely. It’s an exciting prospect, but we’ll have to wait until this countdown ends to figure out whether or not a new film is on the way!

What do you think? Do you think One Piece has a new movie on the way? What would you want to see from the next big movie?