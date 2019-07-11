One Piece Rumored To Debut New Spin-Off Soon

One Piece has more than 900 chapters to its name, but the series is not ready to let the story play out so simply. While artist Eiichiro Oda keeps the mainline story going, others have expanded its world with spin-off tales. And if a new rumor is right, then another story is on the way.

Over on social media, fans of One Piece began buzzing with new reports went live concerning a spin-off. News went live saying Roronoa Zoro is about to get a spin-off of their own, and fans have serious thoughts on the topic.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Of course, most of those thoughts are positive ones. Zoro is a beloved member of the Straw Hat crew, and he was the first to join Monkey D. Luffy on his quest to become the King of the Pirates. Over the decades, Zoro has become an easy favorite, and many have asked to know more about his past. So there is definitely room for One Piece to give Zoro a spin-off.

At this point, no official word has been given about the spin-off rumors. Fans are waiting for Shueisha or creator Eiichiro Oda to give word before they go celebrate too much.

If this report is right, fans have also learned the artist who will be working on the spin-off. Right now, reports suggest the artist Boichi will do the Zoro story, and fans will know his work from series like Dr. Stone and Origin. The Korean illustrator has a stacked catalog of work, so fans admit they’d love to see the artist give his take on Zoro while Oda works with the swordsmen elsewhere in the manga.

So, would you be down to read a One Piece spin-off about Zoro? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold. The series still ranked number one in manga sales in 2018, which surprised fans of major new entries.