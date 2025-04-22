New Look at Galactus In Fantastic Four: First Steps Surface (& He Looks Great)

We just got our first look at Galactus’ face in the MCU, and while it’s not very clear, it is promising. The image comes from a Japanese ad for merchandise promoting The Fantastic Four: First Steps, so it’s displayed at an extremely low resolution, and details are hard to make out. Nevertheless, it answers some questions about how this cosmic being will look, and it’s very promising. Everything looks comic book-accurate, from the shape of his headpiece to the colors and even his cold expression. Fans were already confident that Marvel Studios would handle Galactus better than previous film adaptations have, and now they’re just excited to see it for themselves.

Galactus is positioned behind the Fantastic Four on a t-shirt that is going up fro sale soon via Marvel Japan. Some fans are wondering if the company meant to share this image so early, but either way it’s an exciting chance to see Galactus’ face. So far, previews for First Steps have only given us glimpses, starting with the giant’s shadow, then his feet stomping through the city, and finally, the back of his head.

“I do wish he was a little more saturated, but it’s a hard design to make look good in live-action, so I can give it a little bit of a pass,” wrote one fan on Reddit. Another commented: “Even with being blurry, I can tell it’s perfect.” Others were impatient for a better look, predicting that it might come in the post-credit scene of Thunderbolts*.

Many fans joked about the last iteration of Galactus on the big screen in the 2007 movie Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer. There, he was portrayed as a massive cloud moving through space, without any hint of his humanoid form. Fans were frustrated by this, feeling that it was not as terrifying or ominous as a gigantic man with recognizable features.

Galactus is a cosmic entity that consumes planets to sustain his life force, and is often regarded as a part of the natural order in the universe, unbound by the morality of those living on the worlds he targets. He was first introduced as a foil for the Fantastic Four in 1966 by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby, but he has appeared throughout Marvel Comics in various roles alongside various other characters.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps takes place in an alternate reality within the MCU, so we’re not likely to see any familiar heroes going up against Galactus there. However, many fans are already hoping that he won’t be a one-and-done villain, as they’d like to see him explored more in other stories. First Steps hits theaters on July 25th, after Thunderbolts* on May 2nd.