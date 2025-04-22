Hello Kitty & Friends Unveils Lush Collab

Famous British brand Lush is not only renowned for its beauty mark on the cosmetics industry, but also for its fun collaborations. And with Lush’s latest, you won’t want to miss this limited-edition collab: Lush × Hello Kitty and Friends. That’s right, Lush is teaming up with Sanrio as reported by Oricon US to bring fabulous fans of makeup and mascots a sweet twist to your hygiene routine. Adorable and fairly affordable, these Hello Kitty products are as low as $7.50 — a sweet deal to both treat yourself and smell like one.

The soon-to-be available bath and body products such as bath bombs, perfume, soap, and shower gel, in typical Sanrio style, it wouldn’t be a proper collab if the items weren’t themed around fan-favorite characters like My Melody, Kuromi, Cinnamoroll, and, of course, Hello Kitty. With such cute characters included in the clean confectionary-themed items and fresh, cozy scents, these products make for the perfect squeaky-clean sweet soak. But the proof is in the perfume, so let’s sniff out these scrumptious personal care products!

Lush × Hello Kitty And Friends

A Cute and Clean Collab for a Sweet Sanrio Scrub

Not only does this collab include products like bubble bars, bath bombs, perfumes, shower gels, and soft soaps, but it takes the Sanrio theme to an adorable level with scents just as sweet as the characters. The freshly sliced Friendship Cake Soap will treat your skin with a buttery feel and bright, zesty fragrances of tangerine and orange. The Milk Bottle Bubble Bar with creamy cocoa absolute includes nutty, fruity, and cherry notes with its almond essential oil. Giving a rich mix of strawberry, vanilla, and orange scents, the Hello Kitty And Friends Shower Gel is sure to leave you smelling and feeling like delightful dessert.

Lush and Sanrio have also had fun matching the mascots to certain sweet scents. The Hello Kitty bath bomb, for instance, is scented with notes of Snow Fairy and Milky Bath for a fresh-baked and fresh-bathed lightly sweetened aroma. The bath bomb for My Melody infuses scents of American Cream, lavender, and vanilla for a creamy soft and floral delicate but decadent feel. The Kuromi bath bomb includes notes of cherry, almond, and ylang ylang for a subtlety sweet scent with a tart rebellious twist. And with Cinnamaroll’s bath bomb, you can’t go wrong with the classic cinnamon roll notes of almond, vanilla, and, of course, cinnamon.

Lush × Hello Kitty And Friends

And we can’t forget to treat ourselves after a delightfully decadent hygiene routine with a little spritz of something sweet — the Hello Kitty and Friends Perfume. This fragrance includes cozy, fluffy scents of Snow Fairy, Milky Bath, patchouli, vanilla, and orange all snuggly swaddled in the warm, soft, sweet aromas of freshly laundered linen and cotton candy. Although the new products are scheduled to be available starting April 24th in 78 Lush stores across Japan and through the official store online, through Lush’s official app, customers can get early access on the 23rd. This collab may be labeled as limited-edition, but as of now there’s no deadline as to when these items will become unavailable.

