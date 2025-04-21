One of the Most Controversial Movies of the 2000s Is Suddenly a Hit on Netflix (But Probably Won’t Be for Long)

The Netflix Top 10 charts are consistently filled with surprises. Netflix updates the Top 10 Movies and TV lists every day, reflecting the titles that were watched the most in the United States on the previous day. Most of the films usually featured in those daily rankings are new originals, recently released theatrical movies, or popular family fare. There are always titles that buck the trend, however, popping up overnight in the Netflix Top 10 and snowballing into a hit for the streaming service. That’s what happened over the weekend, but the timing of this particular film’s success isn’t quite as random as others.

2004’s The Passion of the Christ was added to Netflix a few weeks ago and has largely flown under the radar. It’s not exactly the most rewatchable movie in the world, given the graphic nature of the story, so it makes sense that movie fans haven’t been flocking to it. That changed over the weekend, though, as The Passion of the Christ rose to become one of the most popular movies on Netflix in the United States.

Monday’s edition of the Netflix Top 10 Movies list shows The Passion of the Christ in the fourth overall spot on the charts. The sudden popularity makes a lot of sense when you think about the timing. Easter was on Sunday, and the events of The Passion of the Christ reflect the Biblical story of death and resurrection of Jesus. With the Easter holiday also focusing on those events, it’s the only time of year where a movie like The Passion is actively sought out by a large number of people.

The Passion of the Christ likely won’t have a long life in the Netflix Top 10, now that Easter is behind us. It could linger for a couple of days, but its sudden spike in interest is more than likely tied to the holiday itself.

Mel Gibson’s film caused quite the controversy when it was first released over 20 years ago, due to its gruesome and realistic depiction of the crucifixion. There were all sorts of stories during its theatrical run of audience members crying, leaving the theater, or even getting sick. Despite the controversies, the film spent more than a decade as the second highest grossing R-rated movie in box office history.

What’s New on Netflix?

The Passion of the Christ is one of dozens of movies that were added to Netflix’s streaming roster so far in April. While the service lost some big titles heading into the month, the roster also gained popular films like The Breakfast Club, The Croods, and Heat.

