Xbox Game Pass Users “Addicted” to New Day One Game

Xbox Game Pass users are “addicted” to a new day one game recently added to the Microsoft subscription service, and which is currently the 2nd most-played Xbox Game Pass right now. The new Xbox Game Pass game in question only came to Xbox consoles on April 17, and the moment it became available on the Microsoft Store, Xbox Game Pass subscribers — or at least Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers — had instant, free access to it. That said, while the game is brand new to Xbox consoles, it has actually been available on Steam since August 2024.

For those that have not connected the dots yet, the Xbox Game Pass game in question is Crime Scene Cleaner. There is no Metacritic data for the game, but it does notably boast an “Overwhelmingly Positive” Steam User Review rating, thanks to a 97 percent approval rating across 19,585 user reviews. This is the highest rating a game can earn on Steam.

Suffice to say, it should come as no surprise that the President Studio-developed simulation game has proven to be a fan-favorite on Xbox Game Pass, as evident by the top post on the Xbox Game Pass Reddit page over the last 24 hours.

“Absolutely addictive therapeutic game, give it a try you wont be disappointed,” reads the Xbox Game Pass Reddit post in question, accompanied by the key art of the game.

“Yeah, it is really, really good game,” reads the top comment on the post. “I wanted to skip it because I find the power washing, the thief simulator, the restaurant manager, the car mechanic games boring as hell – but this one is really scratching an itch. And I love the secrets – it reminds me of Duke Nukem 3D.”

Just about every comment on the post is some shade of the post above. And again, this lines up with user reviews of the game. How long it is going to be available via Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, we don’t know. However, as long as it is available via the Xbox subscription service, subscribers can purchase it outright for $20 rather than $25, thanks to an exclusive 20 percent discount.

“When insurance companies dodge the responsibility, it’s up to you to save your daughter’s life,” reads an official description of the game on the Microsoft Store for those interested in knowing more. “This will require some dirty work and shady clientele, but you have no other choice, right? When the big boss calls once again, bring a bucket and a mop cause you will really need them. Are you up for the challenge?”

Xbox Game Pass is available, in various tiers, for PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X.