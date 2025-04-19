Nintendo Switch Exclusive Game Normally $50 on Sale for $1.99

A Nintendo Switch exclusive game that normally costs $50 on the Nintendo eShop has been discounted by 96 percent, which consequently means the Nintendo Switch game is available for just $1.99. This Nintendo eShop deal gives Switch, Switch Lite, and Switch OLED users the opportunity to save $48 on the Nintendo Switch exclusive game, however, the deal is only available until April 29. As you would expect, this is the lowest price the Nintendo Switch game has ever been not just on the Nintendo eShop, but anywhere.

The new Nintendo Switch eShop deal may be of particular interest to nostalgic DS fans who yearn for the return of Nintendogs. Once a sensation, the Nintendo series has not seen a new installment since 2011 and the 3DS days. That said, a spiritual successor was released exclusively for the Nintendo Switch back in 2019 called Little Friends: Dogs and Cats. And right now this Nintendo Switch game is on sale for just $1.99.

In addition to $1.99, Nintendo Switch owners looking to take advantage of this Nintendo eShop deal will need to fork over 4.4 GB of space to download the game. For this, Nintendo Switch users can expect a game with about 10 hours of content. In other words, Nintendo Switch fans can expect to pay about $0.20 per hour of content.

“It’s time to meet your new Little Friends! These adorable puppies and kittens can’t wait to meet you in the first pet training game for Nintendo Switch,” reads an official description of the Switch game on the Nintendo eShop, for those unfamiliar with it. “Play with up to 3 pets at once and own up to 12. Get to know their personalities and feed them their favorite food. Play with your pet using their favorite new toy or take them out for walks and compete in the flying disc tournament, using the Joy-Con motion controls or Nintendo Switch touch screen. Each pet has its own personality, behavior and looks. Look after your pet to develop a bond and grow your friendship. Dress them up in more than 600 stylish accessories to make them look their best. Care for your new furry friend to develop a long-lasting friendship.”

As far as we know, this Nintendo Switch game will be backward compatible with the Nintendo Switch 2 when the new Nintendo console releases on June 5. If it isn’t, it is missing from the list of non-backward compatible games.

