Boruto Season 2: What We Want to See From Naruto’s Anime Return

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has announced Part 2 of the anime is now in the works, so there are some big things we need to see from the Naruto anime when it comes back. Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has been in the midst of a very long hiatus since 2023, and the anime brought its first era to an end while the manga was getting ready to kick off its second full era. The anime had come to an end because it was fast approaching where the manga was at the time, but now there has been plenty of material released to help give the anime more breathing room.

When Boruto: Naruto Next Generations returns for new episodes, however, there is a major change that the anime needs to make in order for it to be a success. It’s something that Pierrot has found success with in releases such as Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War, and something that they could find success with in other franchises like Black Clover. Boruto’s anime needs to return on a seasonal release schedule rather than air new episodes on a weekly basis like it did before. It needs to allow the manga time to develop to avoid catching up again.

Boruto’s Anime Needs to Change

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has announced that Part 2 of the anime is now in the works, but has not revealed much information about what to expect or when fans can expect to see the new episodes. But it needs to set a seasonal schedule in place for when it actually comes back. The Naruto franchise as a whole has been dealing with weekly episode releases since its anime first began over two decades ago, and that was the same format that the Boruto sequel series had followed when it first released. But that’s not necessary for success anymore as seasonal anime releases are now more the norm than they were years ago.

Seasonal anime releases also avoid some of the big pitfalls of a weekly anime schedule. Not only do the teams behind these seasonal releases usually have better production schedules for the staff (and hopefully means a less demanding workload as a result), but it also means a better final product at the end of the day. It would mean better looking episodes that are more commonplace (rather than just a few fight scenes that stand out every now and again), and fewer original episodes that need to be crafted as material that would serve as filler to keep from catching up to the manga’s materials.

Original story arcs not canon to the manga are one of Naruto’s biggest issues, and that was the case for Boruto. Much of its duration was spent with original stories because of the manga’s monthly updating schedule, and that would be the case this time around too if the anime returns on a weekly schedule. The manga’s still releasing monthly, and even if there’s more material to adapt by now, the anime would quickly catch up if it kept going on a weekly basis. But that wouldn’t happen if Boruto came back with a batch of 12 episodes once a year instead. Even if it had a 25 episode a year release, it would still take a while to catch up.

What’s Coming in Boruto Season 2?

When Boruto: Naruto Next Genrations’ anime ended with Episode 293, it also ended adapting around Chapter 67 or so of the manga. With 80 chapters of the first series in total, it means there’s about 13 or so chapters of material left to cover. That’s all of the final bits of the series that kick off the sequel’s true story as well, so this is where is starts to really get interesting. Following Eida’s debut, it was then revealed that she actually had a much more devastating power than fans had ever expected. A power that Kawaki is about to use for his benefit.

Eida’s power was revealed to have an impact on the world around her. Rather than just having the Omnipotence to see every event that was going on in the present, it turned out that her ability also had the power to change the minds of everyone who she used it on. She then used this power to make the rest of the Hidden Village believe that Kawaki was Naruto’s real son, and Boruto instead was a fugitive on the run. This leads to a three year time skip that kicks off Boruto: Two Blue Vortex, a now ongoing sequel series of its own.

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex is likely the biggest tease from the original series that began with a much older Boruto and Kawaki fighting in the ruins of the Hidden Leaf Village. If Boruto does indeed return for new episodes, this is the biggest thing that fans would want to see fully animated. Boruto: Two Blue Vortex is showing off the older versions of the characters with stronger abilities and more, and that’s what the anime needs to spotlight as soon as possible. Even better if a seasonal schedule gives us plenty of time to enjoy it.