One Piece on Ice Officially Announced

Japan has been well known for creating live-action stage plays for some of its biggest anime franchises and One Piece is no exception. What anime fans have seen lesser of is their favorite characters on the ice, with Eiichiro Oda's franchise looking to put Luffy and his Straw Hat Pirates on the rink. While Sailor Moon had an ice show in the past, the upcoming "One Piece On Ice" will be the first time that the Straw Hat Pirates have slapped on ice skates in the real world.

One Piece on Ice isn't the only major live-action production that is in the works and slated to arrive this year. Netflix is currently working on an upcoming television series that will mark the first time that the Straw Hats have been officially brought to the world of live-action. While Shonen fans wonder if the streaming service will be able to capture the magic of the anime series, One Piece's creator Eiichiro Oda is on-board and hoping to knock the project out of the park. The upcoming One Piece ice show will hit Japan this summer, though a specific release date has yet to be revealed.

One Piece's Straw Hats Hit The Rink

One Piece's Official Twitter Account shared the new details for this summer's show, marking the first time that Luffy and his crew have been a part of a unique winter wonderland such as this:

Here's how One Piece's official website describes this summer's ice-based production:

"In the summer of 2023, "One Piece on Ice" will be held. This is the first time in the history of One Piece that it will be an ice show! How will the great adventure of the main character, Monkey D. Luffy and others, "Straw Hat Pirates" be expressed on ice? Who will play Monkey D. Luffy? Details of the performers and schedule will be announced at a later date! looking forward to!"

One Piece's manga, for those who need a Straw Hat update, is in the throes of its final saga, while the anime adaptation continues exploring the War For Wano.

Are you hoping that this ice show featuring the world of One Piece will hit North America in the future? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Grand Line.