One Piece Reveals Its Original Name For Kozuki Oden

Ironically, one of the biggest characters introduced during the Wano Arc has been dead for years in the Shonen franchise known as One Piece, as many residents of the isolated nation were working to achieve the dreams of the deceased shogun, Kozuki Oden. With Oden's legacy putting a large number of resistance fighters on a mission to open the borders of Wano Country, it seems that creator Eiichiro Oda originally had a different name for the father to Momonosuke and Hiyori. With the War For Wano ending in One Piece's manga, the anime adaptation still has some big moments to cover.

Kozuki Oden was definitely one of the most interesting characters not just introduced in the Wano Arc, but in the entirety of One Piece as a whole, with the Shogun holding some serious love for his people and working to open up their borders to the world that existed beyond. In attempting to learn more about the world, Oden was able to become a crew member to both Whitebeard and Gol D. Roger, even going so far as to become a part of the crew that had originally discovered the One Piece treasure. While he was a powerhouse in his own right, he was ultimately unable to avoid his death at the hands of Kaido and Orochi.

Twitter Outlet New World Artur shared the early sketches of Kozuki Oden, wherein the mangaka responsible for the creation of Luffy and the Straw Hat Pirates had originally thought of naming the Wano shogun "Tsukikage Oden" instead of the name that we would all come to know over the course of the Wano Arc:

Early sketches of Oden show that Oda was seemingly planning to call him "Tsukikage Oden" (月影), not "Kouzuki" (光月), at some point. Tsukikage means "moon shadow", and has a similar meaning as Kouzuki, "moon light"#ROADTOLAUGHTALE pic.twitter.com/05pcQbs7k3 — Artur – Library of Ohara (@newworldartur) June 26, 2022

While Kozuki Oden might be gone, the Straw Hat Pirates were able to achieve his dream in the pages of One Piece's manga. The War For Wano Arc has come to an end, and with it, Eiichiro Oda is preparing to finally bring his long-running story to a close, with the mangaka taking some time off in order to prepare for the last chapters of One Piece. With Yamato seemingly being the newest addition to Luffy's crew, it will be interesting to see what perils lie in wait for the Straw Hats' final chapters.

