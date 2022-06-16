One Piece x Original Stitch Review: A Fun Way to Flaunt Your Fandom

Original Stitch is one of the go-to places for online tailoring, and the brand expanded its horizons a few years back with geek-centric collaborations. After debuting a line of Pokemon shirts, Original Stitch took the plunge this year with its own collection of One Piece wear. ComicBook.com was able to test out the line firsthand recently, and we can safely say the set is perfect for professionals looking for fun ways to flaunt their fandom.

As you can see below, Original Stitch x One Piece sent one of its most popular shirt prints our way after ComicBook put in a custom order. The site's online ordering experience was simple, fast, and to the point. If you do not know your exact measurements off the cuff, Original Stitch has a Bodygame service available to mobile phone users that can estimate what shirt size you'll need with just a few photos. And for web users, you can estimate your best size by answering questions about your current clothing sizes.

Once your measurements are settled, the real fun begins. Original Stitch x One Piece offers dozens of prints based on the anime. From individual characters to famous crews and Devil Fruits, you can find a pattern inspired by the things you love most about One Piece. ComicBook ordered a Man's Hawaiian silhouette shirt using a pattern featuring Luffy's grinning mug. The long-sleeve shirt even features buttons in the front bearing the Straw Hat crew's logo. And when it comes to quality, the shirt is certainly a premium piece.

READ MORE: One Piece to Publish Unreleased Scenes and Manuscripts Soon | One Piece Day Announces 2022 Date | One Piece: Red Debuts New Poster, Trailer

The cotton-blend shirt is a bit oversized based on my measurements, but the sleeve length and collar width are spot-on. Its print is consistent overall, and the stitching feels incredibly durable. Despite the current heatwave in my part of the country, this long-sleeve shirt is comfy enough that I don't mind wearing it despite the sun. And when it comes to convention season, you can bet this shirt will make appearances in the dealer's room.

The Luffy print we picked is certainly casual, but Original Stitch x One Piece offers a number of subtle patterns for professionals. This makes it possible for office workers to find well-made shirts that still show off their nerdy side. So if you are eager to add one of Original Stitch's custom shirts to your closet, you can get your order started here.

Are you looking to add any of these Original Stitch pieces to your wardrobe? Which other anime series should the brand collaborate with? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.