One Piece to Release Never-Before-Seen Manuscripts Soon

Some big One Piece news recently hit with the ending of the Wano Arc, not just including a new Straw Hat Pirate who would be joining Luffy and his crew, but also that the "Final Arc" of the series was currently set to be produced as the next big chapter from Eiichiro Oda. Now, hot on the heels of the next big storyline, it seems that "never before seen" manuscripts from the creator himself are set to be released in the near future, giving fans a better idea of some of the ideas that took place behind the scenes.

Eiichiro Oda has been working on the story of the Straw Hats for decades, and while the mangaka had hinted that the finale was on the way for Luffy and his crew, many were left curious when the grand finale would take place. While there still isn't a set date as to when the final chapter will be released and whether Luffy will actually be able to achieve his dream of becoming the king of the pirates, it will definitely be interesting to see what big challenges lie ahead for the residents of the Thousand Sunny and what major villains will be standing in their way.

Twitter User OroJapan1 shared the news that new manuscripts that have never before been seen are set to be released in an upcoming publication titled "Road To Laugh Tale" arriving as a part of an upcoming Weekly Shonen Jump publication:

WSJ 30, 31, 32, 33 will contain a small booklet called "Road to Laugh Tale", which will contain Oda's manuscripts that NEVER appeared in the manga. pic.twitter.com/MkBoePqCS8 — OROJAPAN (@Orojapan1) June 8, 2022

While the Wano Arc has come to an end in the pages of the manga, the anime is still telling the story of the battle between Luffy and his Straw Hats and Kaido and his Beast Pirates, with the fate of the isolated nation hanging in the balance. One of the long-awaited moments to see in animation has been the arrival of Luffy's Gear Fifth transformation, his most powerful form that not just transforms the Straw Hat Captain into a living cartoon, but also allows him to affect the environment around him in some truly unique ways.

This summer will also see the release of the fifteenth film of the Shonen franchise, so there is certainly a lot for One Piece fans to look forward to.

Will you be picking up these new manuscripts from one of the biggest Shonen mangakas? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Grand Line.